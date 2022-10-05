WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading 1.5% Higher

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.63. 2,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 488.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

