WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Up 1.5%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.63. 2,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 488.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

