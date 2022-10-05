WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Up 1.5%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.
