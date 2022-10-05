WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 31,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 20,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.