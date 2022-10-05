Wise (OTC:WPLCF) PT Raised to GBX 815

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 815 ($9.85) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPLCF. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wise in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of Wise stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18. Wise has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

