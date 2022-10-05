Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.91. 92,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 111,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRDLY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Worldline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

