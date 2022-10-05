WOWswap Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $157,298.24 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004536 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00043126 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.97 or 0.01596217 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030173 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io/swap.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.