Wrapped Cardano Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.84 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.84 billion and approximately $81,263.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,254,379,120 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.43338301 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $48,220.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

