X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Up 2%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 25,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 98,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter.

