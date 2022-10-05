XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 104,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

