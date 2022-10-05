XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 104,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.72.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
