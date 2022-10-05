YFIONE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $145,800.00 (YFO)

YFIONE (YFO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One YFIONE coin can now be purchased for about $7.29 or 0.00036475 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YFIONE has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. YFIONE has a total market capitalization of $145,800.00 and $14,152.00 worth of YFIONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YFIONE Coin Profile

YFIONE launched on October 21st, 2020. YFIONE’s total supply is 20,000 coins. YFIONE’s official Twitter account is @yfione and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YFIONE is yfione.finance.

YFIONE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFiONE Vision is to build several decentralized financial applications (Defi – Apps) and then develop these products into a full-fledged project thereby increasing the value of the YFiONE ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFIONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

