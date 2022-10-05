Yield App Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $235,723.00 (YLD)

Yield App (YLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Yield App coin can currently be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield App has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $235,723.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield App has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003225 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yield App Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,433,918 coins. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Yield App is yieldapp.medium.com. The official website for Yield App is www.yield.app.

Buying and Selling Yield App

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

