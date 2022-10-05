YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. YooShi has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and $1.02 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YooShi has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

YooShi Profile

YOOSHI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s total supply is 373,795,166,927,353 coins. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YooShi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

