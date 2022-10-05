Zano Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00131475 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064265 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00039785 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,399,245 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.