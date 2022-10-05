Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.80 and traded as low as C$2.18. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 50,743 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of C$212.64 million and a P/E ratio of -24.71.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

