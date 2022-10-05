Zigcoin (ZIG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $362,527.00

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,183.18 or 0.99937265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004602 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063589 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004895 BTC.

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

