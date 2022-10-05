Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $112.26. 16,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.