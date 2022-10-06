1-UP Platform (1-UP) Price Down 7.7% This Week

1-UP Platform (1-UP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, 1-UP Platform has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. 1-UP Platform has a total market cap of $579,923.66 and $73.00 worth of 1-UP Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1-UP Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.71 or 1.00004644 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002358 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063370 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

1-UP Platform Profile

1-UP Platform is a token. 1-UP Platform’s total supply is 61,170,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,170,994 tokens. 1-UP Platform’s official Twitter account is @game1uptoken. 1-UP Platform’s official website is www.1-up.fun. The official message board for 1-UP Platform is game1up.medium.com.

Buying and Selling 1-UP Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “1-UP Platform (1-UP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1-UP Platform has a current supply of 61,170,994 with 57,170,994 in circulation. The last known price of 1-UP Platform is 0.00993591 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,794.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.1-up.fun/.”

