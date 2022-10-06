1,270 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Price Performance

BG opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

