1,376,883 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,376,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,000. Service Co. International accounts for about 3.6% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. William Allan LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.5 %

SCI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,675. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.