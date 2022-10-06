1,926 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DXC opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

