1,958 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $30,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $121.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Intrepid Potash Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.