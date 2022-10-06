2,570 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ESGU traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

