32,490 Shares in ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:JRNY) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:JRNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 5.70% of ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JRNY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425. ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

