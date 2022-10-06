328 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 111,563 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,388,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $200.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.