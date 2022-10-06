3,750 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSG opened at $84.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
