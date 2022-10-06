41,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Bought by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF comprises about 4.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,247,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

IAI stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,297. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $80.63 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

