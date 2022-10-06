7,608 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in American States Water by 34.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in American States Water by 28.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in American States Water by 0.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 6,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,899. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.32.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.