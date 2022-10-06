79,162 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $100.71. 18,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,100. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.62 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

