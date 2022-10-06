abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 125 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.14 ($2.02).
abrdn Stock Performance
ABDN opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.43. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97.
Insider Activity
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Stories
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.