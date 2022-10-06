abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 125 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.14 ($2.02).

ABDN opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.43. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

