abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $6.47. abrdn shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 8,305 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

