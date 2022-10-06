Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The company has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

