Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

Accolade Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.48 on Monday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

