AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.40. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.