Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.53. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

