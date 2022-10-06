Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Down 3.5%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €1.93 ($1.97) and last traded at €2.02 ($2.07). 277,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.10 ($2.14).

Adler Group Trading Down 8.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Further Reading

