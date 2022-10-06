Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

