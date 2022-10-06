Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

