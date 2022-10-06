AFKDAO (AFK) Price Up 2.7% This Week

AFKDAO (AFK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, AFKDAO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One AFKDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. AFKDAO has a total market capitalization of $118,845.49 and approximately $30,953.00 worth of AFKDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

AFKDAO’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. AFKDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AFKDAO is medium.com/@afk_dao. The official website for AFKDAO is afkdao.io. AFKDAO’s official Twitter account is @afk_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AFKDAO (AFK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. AFKDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AFKDAO is 0.00987959 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,657.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://afkdao.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFKDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AFKDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AFKDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

