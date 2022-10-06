AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 264,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Further Reading

