Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 5.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1,439.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 109,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

