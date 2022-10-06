Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.61

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and traded as low as $31.75. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 504 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

