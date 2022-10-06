Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 349,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,416. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

