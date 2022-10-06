Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) Insider Sells A$134,000.00 in Stock

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK – Get Rating) insider Ian Gandel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.47), for a total value of A$134,000.00 ($93,706.29).
Alkane Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.
Alkane Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Alkane Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkane Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.