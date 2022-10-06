Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $137.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

