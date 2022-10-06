Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,134 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $405,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mastercard Price Performance
MA stock opened at $304.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $293.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Articles
