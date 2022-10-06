Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $155,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.43.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

