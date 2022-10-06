Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $162.27 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $162,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 169,220 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.