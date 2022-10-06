Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $288.78 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125,476 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $288,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BABA opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.