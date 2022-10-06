Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $505.92 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,384 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.22% of Republic Services worth $505,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 362,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,376,000 after buying an additional 65,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $141.17 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

