Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 125,738 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $543,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $74.48 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

